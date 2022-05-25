Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Should Listen to Families of Qatar’s Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Mairul Khatun recalls panicking when she could not contact her husband, Mohammad Naddaf, a migrant worker in Qatar, for four days. A search team of friends and relatives found his body four days later. “His body was in no condition to be brought back [to Nepal],” Mairul said. “I didn’t get to see him. They did his burial [in Qatar].” But the horror did not end there. According to Mairul’s brother, Mohammad’s employer in Qatar refused to provide any compensation and did not bother to check on the family after his death.   #PayUpFIFA Migrant workers who delivered the FIFA World…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ When is a COVID mutation a new variant, and when is it a subvariant? And what’s a recombinant?
~ At least 19 children killed in Texas elementary school - 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence
~ After many false dawns, Australians finally voted for stronger climate action. Here's why this election was different
~ Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?
~ Eden-Monaro and Gippsland are next-door neighbours: why is one seat safe and the other marginal?
~ When War Crimes Evidence Disappears
~ Moldova: Romani Refugees from Ukraine Face Segregation
~ What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours
~ Governments Harm Children’s Rights in Online Learning
~ Planetary waves, cut-off lows and blocking highs: what's behind record floods across the Southern Hemisphere?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter