Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oklahoma’s Bathroom Ban Will Endanger Transgender Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, July 30, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Oklahoma’s legislature has passed a bill that would ban transgender students from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. Senate Bill 615 would require students in the state’s public schools to use restrooms according to the sex on their birth certificate, barring transgender girls from using female bathrooms, and transgender boys from using male bathrooms. Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law this week. Bathroom bans have a pernicious…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


