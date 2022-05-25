When self-driving cars crash, who's responsible? Courts and insurers need to know what's inside the 'black box'
By Aaron J. Snoswell, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Computational Law & AI Accountability, Queensland University of Technology
Henry Fraser, Research Fellow in Law, Accountability and Data Science, Queensland University of Technology
Rhyle Simcock, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Our research on a recent Australian court case shows how experts and lawyers can overcome opaque AI technology. But regulators could make it even easier, by making AI companies document their systems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022