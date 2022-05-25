'I want an orgasm but not just any orgasm': How To Please A Woman shifts the way we depict the sexuality of older women
By Debra Dudek, Associate professor, School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Elizabeth Reid Boyd, Senior Lecturer School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Madalena Grobbelaar, Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Sadly, the sexual desire of women over 50 is often unrepresented, misrepresented, and shown as comedic in culture – the new Australian film depicts a different reality.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022