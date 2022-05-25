Low staff turnover, high loyalty and productivity gains: the business benefits of hiring people with intellectual disability
By Elaine Nash, PhD Candidate, University of South Australia
Basil Tucker, Senior Lecturer in Management Accounting, University of South Australia
There are many reasons to employ people living with intellectual disability. Most obvious is that it’s the right thing to do – it helps promote social justice, diversity, corporate social responsibility, and equal opportunity.
Even so, data released in 2020 (the latest available) show just 53.4% of people with disability are in the labour force, compared with 84.1% of people without disability.
The situation is worse for people living with intellectual disability; only
