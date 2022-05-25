Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the 'reality-distorting machinery' of the federal election campaign delivered sub-par journalism

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The major parties have come to control the way the media can cover election campaigns – leading to dress-up stunts and gotcha questions instead of meaningful journalism.The Conversation


