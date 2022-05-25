Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Britain really can't afford to cut civil servants right now

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Share this article
A letter leaked to the BBC has revealed that the UK government aims to cut up to 91,000 civil service jobs over the next three years to save money. The letter, sent to civil servants by Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, sets out the aim of reducing staffing levels back to where they were in 2016. Pay and recruitment freezes are also on the table.

This is a bad idea because of a relatively little-noticed development in UK politics which has occurred over the past quarter of a century – the deterioration in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ When is a COVID mutation a new variant, and when is it a subvariant? And what’s a recombinant?
~ At least 19 children killed in Texas elementary school - 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence
~ After many false dawns, Australians finally voted for stronger climate action. Here's why this election was different
~ Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?
~ Eden-Monaro and Gippsland are next-door neighbours: why is one seat safe and the other marginal?
~ When War Crimes Evidence Disappears
~ Moldova: Romani Refugees from Ukraine Face Segregation
~ What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours
~ Governments Harm Children’s Rights in Online Learning
~ Planetary waves, cut-off lows and blocking highs: what's behind record floods across the Southern Hemisphere?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter