Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways school boards can address racial injustice

By Vidya Shah, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, York University, Canada
Gisele Cuglievan Mindreau, PhD Candidate, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), University of Toronto
Nada Aoudeh, PhD Candidate, Education, York University, Canada
Schools and school boards struggle to respond to racism — and continue to fail to dismantle systemic barriers that affect Indigenous, Black and racialized students and families.

These barriers affect not only student learning, but student, family and staff well-being and sense of belonging.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


