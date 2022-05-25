5 ways school boards can address racial injustice
By Vidya Shah, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, York University, Canada
Gisele Cuglievan Mindreau, PhD Candidate, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), University of Toronto
Nada Aoudeh, PhD Candidate, Education, York University, Canada
Schools and school boards struggle to respond to racism — and continue to fail to dismantle systemic barriers that affect Indigenous, Black and racialized students and families.
These barriers affect not only student learning, but student, family and staff well-being and sense of belonging.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022