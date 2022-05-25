Debate: What ‘European political community’ do we need now?
By Florent Parmentier, Secrétaire général du CEVIPOF. Enseignant à Sciences Po. Chercheur-associé au Centre HEC Paris de Géopolitique, Sciences Po
Florent Marciacq, Secrétaire général adjoint au Centre franco-autrichien pour le rapprochement en Europe, directeur de l’Observatoire des Balkans à la Fondation Jean Jaurès, chercheur au Centre international de formation européenne, Centre international de formation européenne
Inspired by François Mitterrand’s idea of a European confederation, French president Emmanuel Macron has outlined the idea of a political body that would be separate from the EU.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022