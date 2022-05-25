Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Court Ends Suspension of NGO in Uganda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nicholas Opiyo, human rights lawyer and founder of Chapter Four Uganda, holds the German Africa Award 2017 of the German Africa Foundation in Berlin, Germany, 23 November 23, 2017. © 2017 Maurizio Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images The Ugandan High Court’s decision to overturn the suspension of Chapter Four, a legal aid organization, is welcomed but also a reminder of the urgent need to end unjustified and arbitrary restrictions on civil society groups in Uganda. On August 10, 2021, the National Bureau for Non-governmental Organizations indefinitely suspended…


© Human Rights Watch -


