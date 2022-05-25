Tolerance.ca
*Yorkicystis*, the 500 million-year-old relative of starfish that lost its skeleton

By Samuel Zamora, Científico Titular (Paleontólogo), Instituto Geológico y Minero de España (IGME - CSIC)
The discovery of a unique 510 million-year-old fossil in a Pennsylvania churchyard offers new clues into how early life evolved on Earth.The Conversation


© The Conversation


