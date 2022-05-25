Nuclear isomers were discovered 100 years ago, and physicists are still unraveling their mysteries
By Artemis Spyrou, Professor of Nuclear Physics, Michigan State University
Dennis Mücher, Associate Professor of Nuclear Physics, University of Guelph
Nuclear isomers are rare versions of elements with properties that mystified physicists when first discovered. Isomers are now used in medicine and astronomy, and researchers are set to discover thousands more of them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022