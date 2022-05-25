Tolerance.ca
What is a medication, or medical, abortion? 5 questions answered by 3 doctors

By Lauren Owens, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Michigan
Claire Brindis, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco
Daniel Grossman, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco
Abortion access is in the headlines after Politico released a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. advising the overturn of Roe v. Wade. On May 4, 2022, SciLine, a nonprofit, independent service that connects scientists to journalists, interviewed three medical experts to answer questions about medication abortions: Dr. Claire Brindis is the founding director of the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health and a professor in the school of Medicine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


