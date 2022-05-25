Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's why you might feel sick after a workout – and what you can do to prevent it

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Many of us exercise to feel better. While some of us get “runners’ highs” after a workout, unfortunately some of us leave the gym feeling nauseous. Though this is usually only temporary, it can still be uncomfortable. Fortunately there are a few good explanations for why this may be happening – so if this happens to you there’s probably no reason to be alarmed.

When we exercise, there’s an increase in blood flow to the working muscles, brain, lungs and heart. This increase in blood flow is driven by the sympathetic part of the autonomic nervous system (which helps regulates all of our…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


