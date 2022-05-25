We tested plants used for contraception in South Africa. Here's what we found
By Molelekwa Moroole, DSI/NRF Postdoc Research Fellow, North-West University
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu, Associate professor, North-West University
Materechera Simeon, Professor of Soil Science, North-West University
In sub-Saharan Africa, 91 per 1,000 pregnancies are unwanted. This is around three times the rates of unintended pregnancies recorded in Europe and North America.
There are many reasons for this, from the individual to the household and community and policy levels. For instance, a young woman may want to terminate a pregnancy so she can finish her education…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022