Oil hazards aren't the main worry of Nigeria's coastal residents: toilets are

By Seun Olowoporoku, Gradute Research Fellow, Obafemi Awolowo University
Some Niger Delta residents are less concerned about oil-induced hazards and risks, or floods and erosion. They are more worried about a lack of sanitation amenities.The Conversation


