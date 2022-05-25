Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The US Is Falling Behind Other Democracies When It Comes to Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists celebrate the decriminalization of abortion, outside the Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia on February 21, 2022.  © 2022 Chepa Beltran / VWPics via AP Images People in the US are awaiting a Supreme Court opinion that may redefine abortion rights in the country. They do so with a legitimate fear that the court may overturn Roe v. Wade, dismantling the half-century framework that has allowed millions of women to access legal abortion care.  The concern is justified. The erosion of reproductive rights in the US has been happening for several years,…


© Human Rights Watch


