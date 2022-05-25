Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death Penalty 2021: Facts and Figures

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Global figures Amnesty International recorded 579 executions in 18 countries in 2021, an increase of 20% from the 483 recorded in 2020. This figure represents the second lowest number of executions recorded by Amnesty International since at least 2010. Most known executions took place in China, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Syria – in that order. China remained the world’s leading executioner – but […] The post Death Penalty 2021: Facts and Figures appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ When is a COVID mutation a new variant, and when is it a subvariant? And what’s a recombinant?
~ At least 19 children killed in Texas elementary school - 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence
~ After many false dawns, Australians finally voted for stronger climate action. Here's why this election was different
~ Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?
~ Eden-Monaro and Gippsland are next-door neighbours: why is one seat safe and the other marginal?
~ When War Crimes Evidence Disappears
~ Moldova: Romani Refugees from Ukraine Face Segregation
~ What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours
~ Governments Harm Children’s Rights in Online Learning
~ Planetary waves, cut-off lows and blocking highs: what's behind record floods across the Southern Hemisphere?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter