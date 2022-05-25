Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Crucial Need for Ambitious Climate Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks next to newly appointed Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a press conference at Parliament House on May 23, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. © 2022 David Gray/Getty Images (Sydney, May 24, 2022) – The new Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, should make ambitious action on climate a priority of his new government, Human Rights Watch said today. Albanese’s Australian Labor Party won the May 21, 2022 election, though it remains short of a majority of seats in the lower house. While Labor defeated the governing coalition,…


© Human Rights Watch -


