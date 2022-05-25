Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How many bots are on Twitter? The question is difficult to answer and misses the point

By Kai-Cheng Yang, Doctoral Student in Informatics, Indiana University
Filippo Menczer, Professor of Informatics and Computer Science, Indiana University
Elon Musk’s focus on the number of bots on Twitter, whether genuine or a distraction, does little to address the problems of misinformation and spam. A pair of social media experts explain why.The Conversation


