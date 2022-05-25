Into the ocean twilight zone: how new technology is revealing the secrets of an under-researched undersea world
By James Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alice Rogers, Lecturer in Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Francesca Strano, PhD Candidate in Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Valerio Micaroni, Postdoctoral Researcher, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
You may not have heard of ‘temperate mesophotic ecosystems’, but science is beginning to understand the vital role these ocean zones play – and the need to protect them.
