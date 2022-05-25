'It's almost like a second home': why students want schools to do more about mental health
By Christine Grové, Fulbright Scholar and Adjunct Senior Lecturer, School of Educational Psychology & Counselling, Monash University
Alexandra Marinucci, PhD Candidate, School of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Monash University
A rise in psychological distress among young Australians, compounded by COVID and difficulties in getting professional help, has added to the urgency of mental health education in schools.
- Monday, May 23, 2022