Human Rights Observatory

USA: Upholding dangerous immigration policy will harm people throughout the Americas

By Amnesty International
The decision on 20 May by a US judge to block the termination of Title 42 is an affront to the human rights of people in search of safety throughout the Americas region, said Amnesty International today.  Since the implementation of Title 42 in March 2020 – a measure initially created by the Trump administration […] The post USA: Upholding dangerous immigration policy will harm people throughout the Americas appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


