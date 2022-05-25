Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Lift restrictions on civic space to ensure a successful COP27

By Amnesty International
Egypt’s abysmal record of cracking down on peaceful dissent and civic space must not be allowed to undermine the success of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, due to start in under six months in Egypt, Amnesty International said today. In a detailed analysis issued today, the organization stresses that the spotlight on Egypt as […] The post Egypt: Lift restrictions on civic space to ensure a successful COP27 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


