Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monkeypox Q&A: how do you catch it and what are the risks? An expert explains

By Ed Feil, Professor of Microbial Evolution at The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
The latest outbreak of monkeypox has, at the time of writing, reached 17 countries with 110 confirmed cases and a further 205 suspected cases. It’s a fast-moving story, so if you need to catch up on the latest, here are answers to some of the most pressing questions.

How is monkeypox spreading?


The first patient in the current outbreak had returned to the UK from travels to Nigeria where monkeypox…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


