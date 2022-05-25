Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous-led conservation aims to rekindle caribou abundance and traditions

By Clayton Lamb, Postdoctoral Researcher, Liber Ero Fellow, University of British Columbia
It’s been many years since community members from West Moberly First Nations last ate caribou meat from their traditional territory. Southern Mountain Caribou haven’t been hunted by this community in central British Columbia since it voluntarily decided to stop hunting them in the 1970s.

Caribou abundance is now a fraction of what it used to be. These endangered caribou have been rapidly dwindling across their range. In 2013, the Klinse-Za caribou found in the central Rocky Mountains of British Columbia had declined…The Conversation


