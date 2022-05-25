Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Skin grafts for burns injuries can lead to crippling scars – a drug that blocks the skin's ability to respond to physical stimuli could promote healing, new research in pigs finds

By Kellen Chen, Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Arizona
Skin grafts for severe burn injuries may require multiple operations over the course of a lifetime to address crippling scars.The Conversation


