Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Heard v. Depp trial is not just a media spectacle – it is an opportunity to discuss the nuances of intimate partner violence

By Kellie Lynch, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Strip away the celebrity intrigue and media frenzy, and the high-profile court battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard involves issues painfully familiar to many women and men across America.

The civil defamation case, which is due to conclude on May 27, 2022, centered around discussion of intimate partner violence. IPV is experienced by an estimated 6.6…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


