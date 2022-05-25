Tolerance.ca
Ideology matters in unravelling Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Richard Meissner, Associate Professor, University of South Africa
In explaining the war on Ukraine, ideology matters as much as interests. This means that we need to factor ideology into our analysis if we want to gain a deeper understanding of interstate violent conflict. If we focus purely on the material interests of an aggressive state we land up with a lopsided picture of war. We view it simply as a continuation of politics – diplomacy has failed therefore the use of force is the only option.

But understanding and forecasting foreign policy behaviour requires understanding ideology and interests – equally. Ideology is important for a number of…The Conversation


