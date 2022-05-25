Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Bolster Justice Efforts Worldwide

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters (Brussels) – The European Union (EU) and its member states should take concrete steps to strengthen the international justice system, including through national prosecutions of crimes under international law, 8 human rights groups said today. Member states should expand the reach of justice by adopting necessary laws, creating or reinforcing specialized war crimes units, strengthening cooperation among states, and providing greater financial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ When is a COVID mutation a new variant, and when is it a subvariant? And what’s a recombinant?
~ At least 19 children killed in Texas elementary school - 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence
~ After many false dawns, Australians finally voted for stronger climate action. Here's why this election was different
~ Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?
~ Eden-Monaro and Gippsland are next-door neighbours: why is one seat safe and the other marginal?
~ When War Crimes Evidence Disappears
~ Moldova: Romani Refugees from Ukraine Face Segregation
~ What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours
~ Governments Harm Children’s Rights in Online Learning
~ Planetary waves, cut-off lows and blocking highs: what's behind record floods across the Southern Hemisphere?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter