Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cases are high and winter is coming. We need to stop ignoring COVID

By Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Nicholas Talley, Distinguished Laureate Professor of Medicine University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
In a poll conducted by the Guardian in August of 2021 about the number of deaths Australians would be willing to accept as restrictions eased, only 3% of respondents felt that 5,000 or more COVID-related deaths per year would be acceptable.

Sadly we have surpassed that milestone in the first…The Conversation


