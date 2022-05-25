How well does the new Australian Curriculum prepare young people for climate change?
By Kim Beasy, Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of Tasmania
Chloe Lucas, Research Fellow, Geography, Planning and Spatial Sciences, University of Tasmania
Gabi Mocatta, Research Fellow in Climate Change Communication, Climate Futures Program, University of Tasmania, and Lecturer in Communication – Journalism, Deakin University
Gretta Pecl, Professor, ARC Future Fellow & Director of the Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
Rachel Kelly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Future Ocean and Coastal Infrastructures (FOCI) Consortium, Memorial University, Canada, and Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
More of the curriculum is devoted to climate change, but it’s still not presented holistically. Teachers also need more training and resources to help them prepare students for a changing climate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 23, 2022