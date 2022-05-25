Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We identified the 63 animals most likely to go extinct by 2041. We can't give up on them yet

By Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Hayley Geyle, PhD candidate, Charles Darwin University
John Woinarski, Professor (conservation biology), Charles Darwin University
Mark Lintermans, Associate professor, University of Canberra
The hardest to save will be five reptiles, four birds, four frogs, two mammals and one fish, for which there are no recent confirmed records of their continued existence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


