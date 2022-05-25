Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: No Inquiry into Police Role in Ethnic Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police officers were implicated in the extrajudicial executions of (left to right) Sylvie Mapera, Carine Kavugho and Moise Mbusa in Buhene, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo on April 12, 2021. © Private (Goma) – The Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have not meaningfully investigated the role of security forces in the killing of at least eight people in ethnic violence outside Goma in April 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Police commanders and officers implicated in at least three extrajudicial executions and other killings should be suspended,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
