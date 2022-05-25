Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Free Detained Monarchy Reform Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, a Thai pro-democracy activist, has been on a hunger strike since April 20, 2022 to protest her pre-trial detention on lese majeste charges. © 2022 Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (New York, May 22, 2022) – Thai authorities should immediately drop the charges and release pro-democracy activists detained for insulting the monarchy, Human Rights Watch said today. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, who has been on a hunger strike since April 20, 2022, to protest her pre-trial detention, should be transferred to a hospital for urgent medical supervision.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


