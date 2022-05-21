Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What has Labor promised on an integrity commission and can it deliver a federal ICAC by Christmas?

By Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Share this article
Labor has proposed a robust commission with strong powers, coupled with checks and balances to ensure it does not abuse its powers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'I don't think, I know': how 5 words from the French president triggered a ruinous run on Morrison's character
~ Labor to form government as both major parties' primary votes slump
~ The big teal steal: independent candidates rock the Liberal vote
~ Scott Morrison defeated – Labor to govern in minority or majority
~ A narrow Labor win and a 'teal bath': all the facts and figures on the 2022 election
~ Is this the end of the two-party system in Australia? The Greens, teals and others shock the major parties
~ Albanese wins with a modest policy program – but the times may well suit him
~ What now for the Liberal Party? A radical shift and a lot of soul-searching
~ Jakartans trust the government more compared to people in South Sulawesi, and that influenced COVID-19 prevention compliance
~ Togo looks like West Africa’s new frontier of violent extremism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter