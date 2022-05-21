Tolerance.ca
'I don't think, I know': how 5 words from the French president triggered a ruinous run on Morrison's character

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
It really started unravelling for Scott Morrison on All Saints Day, November 1 2021, when French President Emmanuel Macron branded him a liar.

Asked by Bevan Shields, who is now editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, whether he thought Morrison had lied to him over the Australian government’s decision to jettison its submarine contract with France, Macron uttered the now immortal words:

I don’t think; I know.

Within 48 hours, the man Morrison replaced as prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, said publicly that Morrison had a reputation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


