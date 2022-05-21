Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The big teal steal: independent candidates rock the Liberal vote

By Amy Nethery, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy Studies, Deakin University
Share this article
One of the most stunning features of the 2022 election has been the challenge from teal independents in Liberal seats.

At the close of counting on Saturday, the teal independents have polled much stronger than expected, and look to have succeeded in electing a swathe of new independents to the House of Representatives. As Liberal Party commentator Tony Barry told the ABC, “the Liberals have lost their base”. It was not a blood bath, but a “teal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'I don't think, I know': how 5 words from the French president triggered a ruinous run on Morrison's character
~ Labor to form government as both major parties' primary votes slump
~ Scott Morrison defeated – Labor to govern in minority or majority
~ A narrow Labor win and a 'teal bath': all the facts and figures on the 2022 election
~ Is this the end of the two-party system in Australia? The Greens, teals and others shock the major parties
~ Albanese wins with a modest policy program – but the times may well suit him
~ What now for the Liberal Party? A radical shift and a lot of soul-searching
~ Jakartans trust the government more compared to people in South Sulawesi, and that influenced COVID-19 prevention compliance
~ Togo looks like West Africa’s new frontier of violent extremism
~ Thailand: Free Detained Monarchy Reform Activists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter