Human Rights Observatory

Scott Morrison defeated – Labor to govern in minority or majority

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Morrison government has been resoundingly defeated, with Labor headed for office, although whether in a minority or majority was unclear late Saturday night.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


