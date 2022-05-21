Jakartans trust the government more compared to people in South Sulawesi, and that influenced COVID-19 prevention compliance
By Simon Reid, Associate Professor, Communicable Disease Control, The University of Queensland
Alexandra Robbins-Hill,
Ansariadi, Vice Dean on Academic, Research and Innovation School of Public Health, Universitas Hasanuddin
Sheleigh Lawler, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
South Sulawesi residents’ low trust in government explains why people there did not take much efforts to protect themselves, despite feelings that they were at risk from COVID-19.
