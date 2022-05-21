Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jakartans trust the government more compared to people in South Sulawesi, and that influenced COVID-19 prevention compliance

By Simon Reid, Associate Professor, Communicable Disease Control, The University of Queensland
Alexandra Robbins-Hill,
Ansariadi, Vice Dean on Academic, Research and Innovation School of Public Health, Universitas Hasanuddin
Sheleigh Lawler, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Share this article
South Sulawesi residents’ low trust in government explains why people there did not take much efforts to protect themselves, despite feelings that they were at risk from COVID-19.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Togo looks like West Africa’s new frontier of violent extremism
~ Thailand: Free Detained Monarchy Reform Activists
~ New York Committee to Investigate State’s Child Welfare System
~ Reimagine Global Food Systems to Prevent Hunger and Protect Rights
~ Trinidad & Tobago's failure to act on decades of abuse allegations has done unspeakable damage to children in state care
~ In their own words: Facilitated conversation as a way to report on Latin America
~ Europe is determined to cut fossil fuel ties with Russia, even though getting Hungary on board won't be easy
~ How children are helping to make their families more eco-friendly – new research
~ Whataboutism: what it is and why it's such a popular tactic in arguments
~ What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter