Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Free Detained Monarchy Reform Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, a Thai pro-democracy activist, has been on a hunger strike since April 20, 2022 to protest her pre-trial detention on lese majeste charges. © 2022 Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (New York, May 23, 2022) – Thai authorities should immediately drop the charges and release pro-democracy activists detained for insulting the monarchy, Human Rights Watch said today. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, who has been on a hunger strike since April 20, 2022, to protest her pre-trial detention, should be transferred to a hospital for urgent medical supervision.…


© Human Rights Watch -


