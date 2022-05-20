Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New York Committee to Investigate State’s Child Welfare System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold signs at a demonstration in Brooklyn, New York calling to defund the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), on June 20, 2020. © 2020 Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images A New York State committee voted today to investigate racial disparities in the state’s child welfare system. The investigation could help document troubling and persistent inequities and recommend measures to remedy them. A group of impacted parents and advocates spoke to the New York Advisory Committee to the US Commission on Civil Rights and described how Black, Indigenous,…


© Human Rights Watch


