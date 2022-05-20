Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago's failure to act on decades of abuse allegations has done unspeakable damage to children in state care

By Flora Thomas
Share this article
The findings of a recent task force charged with investigating allegations of child abuse at children's homes has raised the ghost of a decades-old task force report that lay buried.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ In their own words: Facilitated conversation as a way to report on Latin America
~ Europe is determined to cut fossil fuel ties with Russia, even though getting Hungary on board won't be easy
~ How children are helping to make their families more eco-friendly – new research
~ Whataboutism: what it is and why it's such a popular tactic in arguments
~ What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin
~ The Martinican bèlè dance – a celebration of land, spirit and liberation
~ Why you shouldn't trust research which claims that a single foodstuff has amazing health benefits
~ Food banks: an MP claimed there's no massive use for them in the UK – the evidence shows why he's wrong
~ Whether you followed lockdown rules may have been influenced by your genetics – new research
~ Crystal Palace dinosaurs: how we rediscovered five missing sculptures from the famous park
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter