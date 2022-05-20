Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe is determined to cut fossil fuel ties with Russia, even though getting Hungary on board won't be easy

By Margarita Balmaceda, Professor of Diplomacy and International Relations, Seton Hall University
Share this article
Former Soviet bloc nations have reason to worry about an embargo on Russian oil, but Europeans are finally recognizing the true costs of their longstanding energy dependence on Russia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago's failure to act on decades of abuse allegations has done unspeakable damage to children in state care
~ In their own words: Facilitated conversation as a way to report on Latin America
~ How children are helping to make their families more eco-friendly – new research
~ Whataboutism: what it is and why it's such a popular tactic in arguments
~ What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin
~ The Martinican bèlè dance – a celebration of land, spirit and liberation
~ Why you shouldn't trust research which claims that a single foodstuff has amazing health benefits
~ Food banks: an MP claimed there's no massive use for them in the UK – the evidence shows why he's wrong
~ Whether you followed lockdown rules may have been influenced by your genetics – new research
~ Crystal Palace dinosaurs: how we rediscovered five missing sculptures from the famous park
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter