Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food banks: an MP claimed there's no massive use for them in the UK – the evidence shows why he's wrong

By Dave Beck, Lecturer of Social Policy, University of Salford
Share this article
There is no “massive use for food banks” in the UK, according to Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield. However, figures and evidence from food bank organisations, charities and researchers show that this is simply not the case.

I have been researching the development of the food bank sector for the last ten years and my evidence,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How children are helping to make their families more eco-friendly – new research
~ Whataboutism: what it is and why it's such a popular tactic in arguments
~ What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin
~ The Martinican bèlè dance – a celebration of land, spirit and liberation
~ Why you shouldn't trust research which claims that a single foodstuff has amazing health benefits
~ Whether you followed lockdown rules may have been influenced by your genetics – new research
~ Crystal Palace dinosaurs: how we rediscovered five missing sculptures from the famous park
~ Climate change: the IPCC has served its purpose, so do we still need it?
~ Inflation: the supermarket business model is too fragile to shield customers from rising food prices
~ Nigeria's Dilomprizulike: artist who mesmerizes and befuddles in equal measure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter