Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whether you followed lockdown rules may have been influenced by your genetics – new research

By Lude Franke, Professor of Functional Genomics, Utrecht University
Patrick Deelen, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Groningen
Pauline Lanting, PhD-candidate, University of Groningen
Share this article
All over the world, people suffered the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on their wellbeing. However, the impact was not the same for everyone. We know physical health and mental health are affected partly by environmental factors, for example the COVID-19 pandemic, but partly by nature (genetics).

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unique opportunity for researchers and the scientific community came together to form the COVID-19 host genetics initiativeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How children are helping to make their families more eco-friendly – new research
~ Whataboutism: what it is and why it's such a popular tactic in arguments
~ What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin
~ The Martinican bèlè dance – a celebration of land, spirit and liberation
~ Why you shouldn't trust research which claims that a single foodstuff has amazing health benefits
~ Food banks: an MP claimed there's no massive use for them in the UK – the evidence shows why he's wrong
~ Crystal Palace dinosaurs: how we rediscovered five missing sculptures from the famous park
~ Climate change: the IPCC has served its purpose, so do we still need it?
~ Inflation: the supermarket business model is too fragile to shield customers from rising food prices
~ Nigeria's Dilomprizulike: artist who mesmerizes and befuddles in equal measure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter