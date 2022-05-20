Whether you followed lockdown rules may have been influenced by your genetics – new research
By Lude Franke, Professor of Functional Genomics, Utrecht University
Patrick Deelen, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Groningen
Pauline Lanting, PhD-candidate, University of Groningen
All over the world, people suffered the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on their wellbeing. However, the impact was not the same for everyone. We know physical health and mental health are affected partly by environmental factors, for example the COVID-19 pandemic, but partly by nature (genetics).
The COVID-19 pandemic was an unique opportunity for researchers and the scientific community came together to form the COVID-19 host genetics initiative…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 20, 2022