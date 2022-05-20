Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's Dilomprizulike: artist who mesmerizes and befuddles in equal measure

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
Nigerian artist and lecturer Dilomprizulike, who curated, among other things, the Junkyard Museum of Awkward Things in Lagos, wages a continuous battle on two fronts. First, as an easily misunderstood human being and then as an artist making perplexingly noncommercial art.

The Alliance Francaise Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, is hosting a showing of his works entitled, “Waiting…The Conversation


