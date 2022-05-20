Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Berlin Bans Nakba Day Demonstrations

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image German police forcibly detain a man participating in a Nakba Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2022. © 2022 Mohannad Darabee This week, Palestinians and their supporters across the globe marked Nakba Day, commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes, and the more than 400 Palestinian villages destroyed in the events surrounding the establishment of Israel in 1948. In Berlin, however, police banned several Nakba Day protests planned for May 13-15. When people took to the streets anyway, police responded forcefully,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How children are helping to make their families more eco-friendly – new research
~ Whataboutism: what it is and why it's such a popular tactic in arguments
~ What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin
~ The Martinican bèlè dance – a celebration of land, spirit and liberation
~ Why you shouldn't trust research which claims that a single foodstuff has amazing health benefits
~ Food banks: an MP claimed there's no massive use for them in the UK – the evidence shows why he's wrong
~ Whether you followed lockdown rules may have been influenced by your genetics – new research
~ Crystal Palace dinosaurs: how we rediscovered five missing sculptures from the famous park
~ Climate change: the IPCC has served its purpose, so do we still need it?
~ Inflation: the supermarket business model is too fragile to shield customers from rising food prices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter