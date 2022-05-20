Tolerance.ca
What Scotland can learn from Irish independence: it won't control interest rates and inequality will widen

By Eoin McLaughlin, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University College Cork
Seán Kenny, Post-Doctoral Researcher in Economics, University College Cork
The UK local elections in May saw gains for nationalists in Scotland and Northern Ireland, raising the prospect of increased debates over the future make-up of the country. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is hoping to hold a second independence referendum in 2023.

The economic context may have deteriorated since 2014 due to Brexit and COVID,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


