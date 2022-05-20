Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Huthi authorities must release four journalists sentenced to death

By Amnesty International
Yemen’s Huthi de facto authorities must quash the death sentences and order the immediate release of four Yemeni journalists who are facing execution following a grossly unfair trial, Amnesty International said today ahead of an appeal hearing on 22 May before the Specialized Criminal Appeals Division in Sana’a, Yemen. Since 2015, the Huthi authorities have […] The post Yemen: Huthi authorities must release four journalists sentenced to death appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


